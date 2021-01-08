Sorry, but 'Lupin' Star Omar Sy Has Been Married for More Than a Decade

Actor Omar Sy plays Assane Diop, who decides to seek revenge 25 years after his late father was framed for a crime that he did not commit.

Though 2021 was only about one week old when Lupin debuted on Netflix , the series is already being hailed as one of the best offerings of the year. The French show is a modern take on Arséne Lupin, a short-story character created by Maurice LeBlanc.

In order to evade capture, Assane uses tips he learned from the Arséne Lupin series, as the character was both a gentleman and a criminal.

What follows is a thriller/adventure series with more twists and turns than the faint of heart might be able to stomach. While some viewers might be introduced to Omar Sy for the first time once they binge-watch Lupin, he's appeared in several box office smashes.

