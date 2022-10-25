Allegations Are Swirling That the CEO of OMEGA X's Agency Mistreated Them

In the statement, SPIRE claimed that the CEO was discussing the hard work that had gone into the group's recent tour now that it was over. In the end, they began to "air grievances" and started yelling at one another after emotions were heightened.

“The members and the agency have currently resolved all their misunderstandings, and they ended the conversation by saying that they wanted to move forward while being considerate of each other,” the statement added, according to a translation.