'LHHATL' Cast Member Omeretta the Great Is Beefing With Her Mother Over a Diss Track

Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta were first introduced to one of the newest cast members , rapper Omeretta the Great, in Episode 2 of the new season. The young music artist has allowed cameras into her personal and work life to follow her as she finds her way into the rap industry and navigates family issues. Part of the Love & Hip Hop franchise, as always, are toxic family members and situations, and this season is no different.

Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has given audiences a much closer look at all the turmoil and drama that goes on in cast members' lives. Omeretta the Great has talked quite a bit about the very rough childhood she has experienced, and during the first episode she was featured in, it was evident that she and her mother Akilah don't get along. The two are feuding, and it's over a diss track that Omeretta put out.

Omeretta the Great refers to her mother in a diss track.

The reason that Omeretta the Great's mother is upset with her daughter is because of a diss track the rapper put out. The track accuses Akilah of putting a man before her kids.

However, her mom and her sister Khadijah do not see it that way at all. In Episode 5, her sister claims that her mother really wasn't that bad and tells Omeretta that she should have never rapped about their mother like that.

Khadijah feels that Omeretta portrays their mother in a bad light. Their brother, Don Pressure, feels totally opposite and says that his sister's song isn't a diss track and is just her rapping the truth. In a conversation with her siblings at lunch, she tells them how she remembers their mother not being there for them and being in an abusive relationship.

She tells them how badly she wanted to get out of the house, and that's why she would run the streets because her mother could care less about taking care of her children. Omeretta's older sister tries to get the family together to talk things out.

However, later in the episode, things go awry, and their mother pretty much denies everything. Akilah feels that the reason Omeretta is upset is because she didn't have a father growing up.

She tells her daughter that she's got it all wrong and that she never chose any guy over her kids, and that she never abandoned them. But Omeretta the Great feels like her mother is lying like this because she's embarrassed about what she has done in the past.