Here's an Adorable List of All the One Direction Babies

Louis was the first member of One Direction to become a dad. In July 2015, it was confirmed that Louis and stylist Briana Jungwirth were expecting a baby together. Freddie Reign was born January 21, 2016. In an interview with Metro in 2019, Louis says that Freddie spends most of his time with his mom in LA while he lives in the UK: "I try and spend as much time in England as I do in LA and vice versa...to be there and see and go out with Freddie and all of that. Then I have my family in the UK, who I make sure I see plenty of. It's a bit of a juggle at times, but it's all part of life."