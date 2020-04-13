Sorry Directioners, but One Direction Doesn't Have a New Song Out — Yet

If you've been spending some time on Twitter this morning, you might have seen the One Direction fandom going a little nuts . For one thing, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have all refollowed Zayn Malik. For another thing, the former members all are now following the official band account again.

As if that weren't enough to lead fans into a frenzy, Directioners also discovered that all five of the group’s albums are also now back on Apple Music and the group’s former website has been reactivated.

But then things got a little wilder. It was uncovered that there was a new entry to One Direction's page on Genius. Is "Five" really One Direction's new song, the one that they may reunite to put out?