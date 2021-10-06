Will There Be a Season 2 of 'One of Us is Lying'? Cast Hints at Possibility (EXCLUSIVE)

The highly anticipated Peacock show based on the YA novel of the same name, One of Us Is Lying , is finally here. The show already has rave reviews from critics, and fans are eager for more. Based on the bestselling novel by Karen M. McManus, the story follows five teens from different cliques who walk into detention together — except only four walk out alive.

While there is a sequel book that could provide an easy storyline for a second season, fans are dying to know: Will there be One of Us Is Lying Season 2? Distractify spoke exclusively with some of the stars of the Peacock series as well as McManus about the possibility of a second installment. Keep reading to find out more!

Will there be a Season 2 of 'One of Us Is Lying'?

During a press junket with the cast of One of Us Is Lying, the stars of the YA series could not reveal if Season 1 of the show will end just as the book did, but they did hint that a cliffhanger could be on the horizon. One of Us Is Lying — the book — has a conclusive ending, but cast members alluded to significant differences that might allow for a more open-ended season finale.

"I think it's fair to say that there are roads to travel down if, if they choose, they want to go into another season," Chibuikem Uche, who plays Cooper, said. "Yeah, I definitely say that it's open." Annalisa Cochrane, who plays the high school "It girl" Addy, said, "Not everything is packaged as nicely as the book is."

The book concludes three months after Simon's death, but can fans also expect a time jump in the series? When asked about how faithful the show is to the book (especially regarding a second season), McManus told Distractify, "It's certainly faithful to an extent, but there are also changes, and that's really all I can say."

It sounds like it might be too early to say for certain, but the show will divert from the book's ending in a way that could leave a Season 2 open. We're keeping our fingers crossed Peacock makes an announcement soon. The first season will have a total of eight episodes, so hopefully, with the show's success, there will be more!

