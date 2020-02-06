We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Reddit / Twitter

25 Clever Optical Illusion Logo Designs that Will Make You Go 'Whoa'

A good logo can blow your mind. I am about to show you 25 pictures that prove that fact. It all started when Megan Fox posted the incredible design for The Swan and Mallard restaurant on Twitter. 

It's such a good design that it prompted others to share impressive logos they love. And those inspired me to scour the internet for the cleverest optical illusion logos that will mess with your brain in the best way possible. Without further ado...