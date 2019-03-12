Meet the Orange County Choppers Staff Behind Paul Sr. on 'American Chopper'

Every American Chopper fan knows Orange County Choppers head honcho Paul Teutul Sr. — but what about his staff of gearheads who help him create those one-of-a-kind motorcycles and cars at Orange County Choppers?

Since the first season, several employees have left OCC to pursue their own interests, like Cody Connelly and Vinnie DiMartino. And having Paul Sr. as a boss is not easy, just ask his son, Paulie Junior, whom he fired in 2008.

Last year, Paul Sr. sold his car collection and filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to keep his business afloat. According Page Six, Paul owes over $1 million to over 50 creditors. His rep reassures fans that the filing was "part of the personal restructuring caused by the tax assessment which is a pro-active, not reactive situation which is a positive thing for Mr. Teutul."

The OCC staff must be feeling the pressure, but they don't show it on the Discovery series, where they continue producing impressive bikes. Keep scrolling to meet the some of the key members of Orange County Choppers.