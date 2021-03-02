'Street Outlaws' Star Justin "Big Chief" Shearer Did Not Cheat on His Ex-Wife

Shortly before Justin "Big Chief" Shearer publicly announced his divorce from ex-wife Allicia Shearer, there were rumors the Street Outlaws star was cheating on the mother of his two boys.

Article continues below advertisement

Those rumors prompted the private reality star to speak out about his relationship status — and reassure fans that he was not being unfaithful to Allicia.

"There have been many criticisms and people mad at me for something I didn’t do," he said at the time. "But no worries, it is good to have some haters, but I’m sure once they realize the truth, they will be my fans, just like everyone else."

So, when did Big Chief and Allicia get divorced?

According to Big Chief himself, the couple split in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: facebook

"It’s no secret obviously that me and Allicia, my wife of 10 years, have been having trouble or whatever you want to call it, well, it is further than just having trouble, we are actually getting a divorce, and that is happening," he said on the The Chief and Shawn Show podcast. "The internet likes to say things, and they have said, obviously, the whole thing about my girlfriend: Who is the new chick, who is the new girl?"

Article continues below advertisement

Big Chief met Allicia when he was just 18 years old and working as a gas station attendant. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2006 and welcomed two boys, Covil and Corbin. Today, Big Chief is determined to be the best dad he can be to his sons, even if he does have to spent a lot of time on the road.

Article continues below advertisement

"These two boys don’t get the attention from me that they deserve. I’m always chasing the next rush, that lower elapsed time, looking for the next 10hp, the huge mph numbers, the final round … and now more than ever in chasing the money it takes to win the races at higher levels than I’ve ever competed in. It’s unfair to them that I have not grown up yet," he wrote on Instagram.

"They are my biggest fans and my proudest supporters. One day … I’m going to look back and regret chasing my bullshit childish pipe dreams of being a professional race car driver, and wishing I spent less time signing autographs and taking pictures, but more time playing wiffle ball and laying on the couch while Corbin tries to rip my face off," he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement