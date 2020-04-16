Orlando Brown's Latest Bizarre Claim Involves Allegations Against Will Smith

Orlando’s latest video is not the first time that the former That’s So Raven actor has been in the spotlight because of strange accusations. In the past, he said that he received oral sex from Nick Cannon while Nick was in a dress. Nick vehemently denied the claim, and suggested that they were just further evidence of Orlando’s mental health issues.

Orlando has also said that he has so many children that he can’t keep track of their names. He said that his youngest kid is four and his oldest is 16. In an interview with Dr. Phil, he claimed to be four years sober, but failed to recall the names of two of his children. Orlando also suggested in the interview that Michael Jackson was his father, and said that he wanted to marry his former co-star, Raven Symone.