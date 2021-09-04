Oscar De La Hoya Reveals Painful Past Ahead of Now Canceled Fight

The East L.A. native recently broke the news that he was out of his fight with Vitor after testing positive for COVID-19, and was hospitalized as a result.

In the build-up to his return to the ring against mixed martial arts legend Vitor Belfort, Oscar De La Hoya discussed a variety of different subjects about this past.

But in the build-up to the fight, he got extremely candid about his past: like the fact that he was "raped" and that he had overdosed on drugs.

Oscar De La Hoya recently opened up about his past, including drug use.

During a sitdown with Jeremy Piven on the actor's How U Livin J Piven podcast, Oscar said that after he retired from boxing, he had overdosed on drugs. "This was once after I retired. Within those 10 years of just losing myself I ended up just f---ing overdosing. Nobody knew," the former world champion said.

Source: Getty

He continued, "Doctor’s hid it, and it’s like I have f---ing minions that just hide everything, right? If Oscar does something? Hide it. I’d be out in the street at five in the morning, just walking like a zombie, almost getting ran over on the freeways — s*--t like that. Pretty bad, pretty bad." While Oscar didn't specify exactly what kind of drugs he OD'd on, he has spoken in the past about his affinity for cocaine, a drug he'd often imbibe.

The champion also revealed in the lead-up to the fight that when he was attending a boxing tournament in Hawaii he was "raped" by an "older woman." He spoke about the incident with the Los Angeles Times: "I was raped at 13, from a woman, an older woman. Thirteen, lost my virginity over being, you know, being raped, basically. ... She was over 35."

Source: Getty Images Oscar De La Hoya boxing Felix Trinidad in 1999.

