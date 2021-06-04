NBA TV Marketing Manager Oscar Pope Has Passed Away at the Age of 32

Dealing with loss is not an easy task for anyone. And in the sports world, losing the greats can feel like a crushing blow for friends, family, and devoted fans. While many of us admire athletes for their talent and charisma, there are also heroes who work behind the scenes that contribute to the sports content we love. And Oscar Pope , a marketing manager for NBA TV and NBA on TNT at Turner Sports — was one of those people.

With the news of Oscar’s passing, fans, fellow colleagues, and athletes have many questions. And while respecting the wishes of the family is of the utmost importance, many have noticed that there have been little to no details on what has actually transpired. So naturally, fans and well-wishers are wondering what is the cause of Oscar’s death. Read on as we help you fill in the blanks.

Not to mention, tributes on social media from his colleagues at NBA TV and TNT shared that his death was unexpected. That leaves his cause of death open to the possibility of an illness he was battling silently or another health condition.

Unfortunately, HeightZone reports that Oscar’s cause of death has yet to be announced. And with no definite answer, it leaves the rumor mill to speculate on what happened to Oscar.

Turner Sports , the sport’s world, and the city of Atlanta lost a great man. Oscar Pope my prayers go out to you and your family. You are truly the definition of a person that can light up a room with their presence

NBA TV mourns the loss of our very own, Oscar Pope. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JZsCA0RqIJ

Knowing his cause of death in no way, shape, or form will bring him back, but knowing specific details can help everyone start the healing and grieving process.

So, when the news was announced on June 3, 2021, about Oscar’s passing, fans, friends, and celebrities quickly shared their condolences and memories they have of him. And while everyone handles grief differently, the burning question on everyone’s mind is: What was Oscar’s cause of death?

Not too many people can lift your spirits and always put a smile on your face. But according to fans and supporters of Oscar, he was that guy you can count on.

One of Oscar's family members has made a statement via social media.

Fans have been wondering if Oscar’s family plans on making a statement. As we can imagine, Oscar's family is likely grief-stricken, so we don't want them to feel pressured in speaking out.

Oscar's brother Shaun Pope has so far been the only family member to speak out about his death. In an emotional Facebook post, Shaun shared that he will always love his younger brother. "Always will be your Big Brother!!! Love you now and forever. Rest on bro," he wrote with a picture of them as children.

It's important to know that Oscar’s family choosing to speak on his death is solely their personal decision. While fans are devastated, the family is dealing with the loss of a loved one. So naturally, that hurt cuts much deeper. Not to mention, it appears that Oscar may have been a man who was partial to privacy. While most people in the age of social media are pretty open about their personal lives, Oscar seemed to prefer to keep things under wraps; with that in mind, there is no telling if he has a wife or children.

Fans are hoping that answers about his death will be shared with the public soon.

