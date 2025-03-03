We Have a Lot of Questions About the Song Used During the 2025 Oscars in Memoriam Segment A song about dying was played during the In Memoriam of the 2025 Oscars. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 3 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Although the Oscars are meant to be a celebratory event, they are always dotted with moments of seriousness. During acceptance speeches, we can usually expect an actor or two to touch on a cause that is affecting the world at the moment. Sometimes these causes are honored via fashion choices, like the Times Up pins worn during the 2018 Academy Awards. We also can't forget the moments when a trailblazer takes the stage, such as Sydney Poitier becoming the first Black man to win best actor.

Perhaps the most moving part of every Oscars is the In Memoriam segment, which honors those who died the previous year. For some reason, there is always controversy surrounding this part of the show, as someone is usually left out. Sadly 2025 was no exception, but there was a new layer of drama. The song used for the In Memoriam was met with a lot of criticism online. It was definitely a weird choice. Read on for details.

What was up with the song used during the In Memoriam of the 2025 Oscars?

Venerated actor Morgan Freeman introduced the In Memoriam segment by talking about his friend and co-star Gene Hackman, who passed away in February 2025 mere days before the event. The two-time Oscar winner was respected in the entertainment industry and as Morgan reminded us all, he wanted to be remembered for "trying to do good work." With that in mind, Morgan turned to the large screen in order to watch the parade of people the world lost.

As Dame Maggie Smith appeared on screen, the soft sound of violins began. That's around the time social media exploded with comments. "Mozart’s 'Requiem: Lacrimosa' for the In Memorium segment at the Oscars is lowkey diabolical," commented one person on X. Another user who is both a cellist and classical tenor, wrote on X that while they understood what the song is about, it didn't make sense for a "segment that is supposed to feel celebratory, It's a WILD choice for In Memoriam. Period."

So, what's wrong with "Requiem: Lacrimosa" for the In Memoriam? For those unfamiliar with the composition, it felt more sinister than respectful. As one person put it, that music makes more sense "during an assassination montage in a 1990s movie." The real issue here is, "Requiem: Lacrimosa" was partially written by Mozart as he was dying. He passed away before it was completed. That's why it's such an odd choice to use over images of people who died. It's a little heavy-handed.