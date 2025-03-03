Why Was Michelle Trachtenberg’s Name Left out at the Oscars? Fans Are Outraged "Not to mention Michelle Trachtenberg in #theoscars In Memoriam was a huge oversight." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 3 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The 2025 Oscars, which aired on March 2, followed its usual format by dedicating a few minutes to the annual "In Memoriam" segment, honoring the talented stars we've lost. Morgan Freeman introduced the tribute, opening with a dedication to the legendary Gene Hackman, whose death was reported at the end of February 2025. Though the announcement came late in the month, reports confirmed that he and his wife — who was found deceased in their home alongside him — had passed away days earlier.

The reel, set to Mozart’s "Requiem in D Minor" ("Lacrimosa"), featured emotional tributes to icons like Maggie Smith and Gena Rowlands. But as the montage played, fans quickly noticed a glaring omission — Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg, who died on Feb. 26, 2025, was nowhere to be seen. So why was she left out? Fans aren’t just confused — they’re basically calling it an outright snub.

Fans are calling Michelle Trachtenberg's Oscars "In Memoriam" omission a snub.

Source: Mega

Michelle Trachtenberg's name was left out of the In Memoriam segment during the 2025 Oscars, and fans are outraged over the omission. Despite her young age — she passed away at just 39 — she made a significant impact in Hollywood, starring in beloved hits like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, and Harriet the Spy. While her career may not have spanned as many decades as Gene Hackman’s, her influence was undeniable, and she remains deeply missed by fans.

Not to mention Michelle Trachtenberg in #theoscars In Memoriam was a huge oversight. pic.twitter.com/dKnnqowPDc — ActorMichaelMerchant (@ActorMMerchant) March 3, 2025

So when her name was missing from the "In Memoriam" tribute, viewers took to social media, as they usually do, to call out the oversight. On X (formerly Twitter), user @HappiestCyrus wrote, "It’s shameful that the #Oscars didn’t include Michelle Trachtenberg in their memorial montage of all the actors/actresses who have passed within the year!!!!" Another user added, "Michelle Trachtenberg deserved her flowers!!! #Oscars that's so sad," and honestly, they’re not wrong.

Another fan on X didn’t hold back, calling out the Academy directly: "Michelle Trachtenberg deserved to be shown and remembered in that Oscar’s in memoriam. That was actually so disrespectful and bulls--t @TheAcademy what the f--k."

the Oscars not honoring Michelle Trachtenberg in the memoriam is absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/Q0qlNpxZQD — nostalgia (@whyrev) March 3, 2025

So, why was Michelle Trachtenberg's name left out at the Oscars?

Award shows like the Oscars require extensive preparation, with scripts written in advance. But the fact that Gene's passing — announced just days before the ceremony — was included proves that adjustments can be made. Still, the "In Memoriam" segment is limited by the show’s runtime, meaning only a select number of names can be featured.

What likely frustrates fans the most is that while Gene absolutely deserved the heartfelt tribute from Morgan — who honored him by saying, "I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you'll be remembered for that but so much more. Rest in peace, my friend." — a little time could have been trimmed elsewhere to make room for all the Hollywood stars we lost.

NO michelle trachtenberg??? NO shannen Doherty ??? NO Tony Todd???? i’m SICK #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/kdrssYYxbC — 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 🪦 (@horrorsthetics) March 3, 2025