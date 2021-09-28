Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, Played by Osvaldo Benavides, Is Now a Main Character on 'The Good Doctor'

The Season 5 premiere of The Good Doctor carried true on its promise of including Mateo a lot more. Although he is concerned that his unnamed "previous issues" in America might not be resolved, the cast members are nonetheless in a festive mood over Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo's (Paige Spara) upcoming engagement party. Audrey and Mateo attend the party together, showing their colleagues that they're more than just coworkers.

However, the episode ends with Audrey pushing for more for Mateo, specifically that he be made a permanent staff member at San Jose St. Bonaventure. In the very last scene of the episode, Audrey was preparing to present her budget report to the hospital’s board members. Beyond that, she also proposes if Mateo could step in as a new surgical attending due to the fact that the role had not been filled since the death of Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) in Season 3.

Just as Audrey was about to enter the room, it's revealed that the meeting had already ended. Furthermore, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) tells Audrey that the meeting only had one purpose: to reveal that the hospital was purchased by Salen Morrison (Rachel Bay Jones). Given that hiccup, it's unclear as of now where Mateo will fall into it all, but as a part of Audrey's life, it seems that he's here to stay.

Check out new episodes of The Good Doctor airing Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.