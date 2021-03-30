The Cast of 'Out of the Box' Reunited on TikTok and Millennials Freaked out

The Cast of 'Out of the Box' Reunited on TikTok and Millennials Freaked outBy Katie Garrity
Mar. 30 2021, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
Any millennial will be able to tell you about a little '90s show on Disney Channel that starred two adult caregivers, Tony and Vivian, who created a wonderland of art, music, and fun for kids inside their magical playhouse (seemingly made from cardboard boxes). This show, Out of the Box, was one of the most beloved and underrated shows on Disney.
While it’s been over 20 years since Tony James and Vivian Bayubay sang and acted together on the show, the power of TikTok allowed both of them to reunite virtually to sing their famous “Goodbye” song from the program one more time. So, what are Tony and Vivian up to now?
Vivian Bayubay is now a mom and a voice/piano teacher.
After Out of the Box ended in 2004, Vivian moved on to become a mom. Though being a mom is her primary job, she does still work in music.
“So, I'm a mom and that is my life and I love it, love it, love it, love it. I love my daughter. I love my husband," she told Business Insider in 2018. "I love being a teacher because that's mainly what I do now. I'm a voice and piano teacher. I music direct for several colleges, children's theaters, [and] high schools. See, when I was growing up, I always knew I was gonna do something with music and I was gonna do something with children because those are my two loves.”
Tony James is a musician, actor, and voiceover artist.
While Tony may have retired from his children’s television career, he still is a working musician. In 2018, Tony announced the Tony James: Outside the Box tour, a special set of appearances across the U.S. and Canada that gave fans of the show a chance to meet him in person.
Tony is active on social media, imparting words of comfort and wisdom to his followers, and reminiscing about his time on Out of the Box. When it comes to the show’s following, Tony recalled in 2018 how much the Out of the Box fanbase meant to him. “I've been really touched and honored because a lot of the generation that grew up with Box, the kids, and their parents have reached out and expressed online and in person how much the show has meant to them,” he told Business Insider.
‘Out of the Box’s popularity had a resurgence thanks to Disney+ and TikTok.
Out of the Box gained some traction again on the internet thanks to Disney+ adding the beloved kids’ show to their platform, but it wasn’t until Tony’s daughter, Jessa Rose, introduced her dad on TikTok that the show went viral.
After Jessa saw a short clip from Out of the Box making the rounds on TikTok, she noticed that many of the comments on the video were words of kindness towards Tony, Vivian, and how much the show meant to them as children — especially because it had a diverse leading cast. She decided to do the world a favor and have her dad say thank you to all the fans showing love.
But the sentimentality didn’t stop there: Tony decided to create his own TikTok singing the unforgettable “Goodbye” song from the show, and asked followers to duet with him. It wasn’t long before Vivian Bayubay herself joined him on the video.
Their duet now has over 2.5 million views and Out of the Box fans couldn’t handle the nostalgia. One user wrote, “I’m 30 years old...I’m 30 years old...I’m 30 years old...I can control my emotions! *Cries and sings along to the entire song.*”