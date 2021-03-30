The Cast of 'Out of the Box' Reunited on TikTok and Millennials Freaked out

Out of the Box gained some traction again on the internet thanks to Disney+ adding the beloved kids’ show to their platform, but it wasn’t until Tony’s daughter, Jessa Rose, introduced her dad on TikTok that the show went viral.

After Jessa saw a short clip from Out of the Box making the rounds on TikTok, she noticed that many of the comments on the video were words of kindness towards Tony, Vivian, and how much the show meant to them as children — especially because it had a diverse leading cast. She decided to do the world a favor and have her dad say thank you to all the fans showing love.

But the sentimentality didn’t stop there: Tony decided to create his own TikTok singing the unforgettable “Goodbye” song from the show, and asked followers to duet with him. It wasn’t long before Vivian Bayubay herself joined him on the video.

Their duet now has over 2.5 million views and Out of the Box fans couldn’t handle the nostalgia. One user wrote, “I’m 30 years old...I’m 30 years old...I’m 30 years old...I can control my emotions! *Cries and sings along to the entire song.*”