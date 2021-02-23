Adam and Danielle Busby's Marriage Is Fine Despite Internet Rumors

While it's common for women to go through postpartum depression following the birth of their children, Adam was actually diagnosed with the mental illness following the birth of their quints. In 2017, Adam opened up to ABC News about his inability to come to terms with the pressure and stress of suddenly having a much larger family than he and Danielle did before their other five daughters were born, making them a family of eight.

"The babies, providing for my family and the kids and stuff, I felt like it was just constantly on my mind to where it's really hard to focus on anything else," Adam shared. "I started withdrawing from friends that I've talked to on a daily basis. I didn't feel like engaging with people ... just because of the weight and constantly thinking about all this stuff that I have to prepare for."

But his love for his wife and children never wavered. Instead, he felt that after giving himself to his family, "at the end of the day, there was just nothing left."

The depression he went through may have been what viewers saw when they assumed he was pulling away from his family. However, neither Danielle nor Adam have ever given merit to the cheating rumors.

