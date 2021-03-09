Who Is Uncle Dale on 'OutDaughtered'? He's Like the Busby's Uncle Jesse

Although Uncle Dale's wife, Crystal Mills, or Aunt Kiki, isn't as occasionally immature as Uncle Dale, she's part of OutDaughtered too. She is basically the anchor to hold Uncle Dale down or the reel to bring him in when he's getting just a tad out of control and acting too much like one of the quints.

Outside of the show, Aunt Kiki co-owns a workout clothing company called CADi Fitness with Danielle and their partnership has brought them even closer together as sisters-in-law.