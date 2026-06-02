Actor Owain Rhys Davies Tragically Dies at 44 — Fans Want to Know the Cause of Death "Rest in peace, Owain Rhys Davies." By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 2 2026, 5:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

On May 27, 2026, actor Owain Rhys Davies tragically passed away at the age of 44. Best known for his roles in Twin Peaks, The OA, and Alice Through the Looking Glass, Owain was a beloved Hollywood staple.

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Given the actor's young age and seemingly healthy condition, fans can't help but wonder what the cause of death was. As the public mourns Owain, the picture of what happened is slowly becoming clearer.

Source: MEGA

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What was Owain Rhys Davies's cause of death?

As of the time of writing, Owain's cause of death remains a mystery. According to the actor's brother, Rhodri Davies, Owain's passing was "sudden," "natural," and "peaceful."

Rhodri's heartbreaking Instagram post sharing the news about Owain's death revealed, "There are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death." He also acknowledged that the news is "a great shock to many."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @rhcdavies

Rhodri went on to honor his brother's memory by writing, "The reach of Owain’s love, friendship, and generosity was vast. The outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives." He went on to describe Owain's relationships and personality in a beautifully written tribute.

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Knowing that many questions about Owain's passing are still unanswered, Rhodri assured fans, "We will try and share further information in due course as we learn more and begin making arrangements."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @owainrdavies

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The world is still reacting to the shocking news of Owain's death.

Owain's passing has sparked an outpouring of love towards the actor. One such example is the official Twin Peaks Instagram page, posting a photo of Owain in character as Agent Wilson alongside director David Lynch. The caption reads, "Rest in peace, Owain Rhys Davies. ... Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him. Thank you for being a part of the world of Twin Peaks, Agent Wilson."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @welcometotwinpeaks

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The post's comments include fans reminiscing about seeing the actor on their screens, well wishes for his loved ones, and prayers that he rest in peace.

Along with the outpouring of love, fans try to figure out what may have happened to the actor. However, most speculations — many of which include secret health issues — remain unconvincing, as Owain's family would have been aware of any health conditions he may have been hiding from the public.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @owainrdavies

So far, all we know is that there wasn't any foul play involved, and Owain went peacefully and painlessly. While that's certainly good news, exactly what ended the actor's life still remains unclear.