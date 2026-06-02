Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim Have Been Serving Up Relationship Goals For Quite Some Time Love knows no bounds, even when different sports are concerned. By Distractify Staff Published June 2 2026, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chloekim

Fans love it when the world of sports collide. With the emergence of athletes finding love with people who share their passion for sports, it always seems like a match made in heaven. From track stars Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles tying the knot in April 2026 to Paige Beuckers and Azzi Fudd dating since their college years, the sports world has birthed love stories that make rooting for these athletes even more worth it.

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Joining the pack of athletes who have found love is American snowboarder Chloe Kim and Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. The two have had fans talking for some time about their romance, and of course, folks want the deets on the relationship timeline. Keeping a relationship private is no easy feat, and with rumors circling about when the coupledom started, it’s time to fill in the blanks.

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When did Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim start dating?

Judging by the couple being photographed together on numerous occasions, Myles and Chloe have at least started hanging out and getting to know each other since early 2025. Glamour shares that Myles and Chloe were first pictured in late May 2025 at the Anime Awards in Tokyo. Given that the event was overseas without any sporting ties, we can conclude that they planned on attending the event together.

And while the pair kept a relatively low-profile after being spotted together at the Anime Awards, Chlow stepped into soft-launch territory. The outlet shares that Chloe posted an Instagram dump in September 2025 with a photo of Garrett from the back. Of course, the photo was untagged, but eagle-eyed netizens immediately put the pieces together.

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Chloe and Myles confirmed their relationship in November 2025.

As if rumors were not already flying, Chloe and Myles decided to end the chatter by setting the record straight with a bold declaration. In a November 2025 post, the Cleveland Browns shared a video of Myles embracing Chloe on the sidelines at his game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

wholesome off the field, fearsome on it: the @Flash_Garrett experience pic.twitter.com/LvOaR4ShzP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2025

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Myles, who was wearing a hot mic, could be heard talking to Chloe. The pair were all smiles as they took a picture, with Chloe saying that she got makeup on him. Moments before walking away, Chloe wished Myles good luck, and the pair shared a kiss. In February 2026, Myles gushed about Chloe in an interview with People, where he talked about how aligned they are.

"We're both just so supportive of one another," Myles told the outlet. "She's always texting, she's always calling to see how I'm doing during the year, and I'm doing the same right now, checking on her, seeing how she's feeling, emotionally and physically." At the time, he went on to share that he’s "just trying to be her rock because throughout the year she's mine." He also shared that they’re both super competitive.

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Chloe followed suit and also spoke about how Myles has become her best friend in an interview with TODAY, just a few days shy of Valentine’s Day. “Oh my gosh. It’s so fun. He’s truly my best friend, and he’s such an amazing addition to my support system,” she said. “It’s really special because I feel like he gets it. He gets what it’s like to be in this position. He gets what it’s like to be an athlete. He understands the pressure and all that, so he’s been an amazing person. Yeah, he’s my rock, my best friend. I’m excited.”

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Myles showed up and showed out for Chloe on Valentine’s Day 2026.

In a Valentine’s Day post, Myles penned a sweet message to Chloe after she brought home a silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“So proud of you! I’m thankful that I get to be by your side, watching the extraordinary things you do. You fought through so much to even get to this point, and you earned everything and more. The GOAT, my love and my Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day, babe,” Myles captioned the photo.

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