Brett Goldstein Hasn't Had Very Many Public Romances Over the Years — Who Is He Dating Now? He's often romantically linked to his co-stars. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 2 2026, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Right around the time he began to steal hearts on Ted Lasso as Roy Kent, Brett Goldstein had people asking if he had a partner or if he was single. Granted, if he is single, it doesn't mean his fans would necessarily have the option to date him, but hey, it would be that much more possible. They can dream, can't they?

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Now, people still want to know who Brett is dating. The English actor and comedian isn't as open about his romances as some celebrities, but after finding a wider range of reach across the world with Ted Lasso and the romantic comedy Office Romance, it's hard not to wonder where he stands with a romantic interest IRL.

Does Brett Goldstein have a partner?

Right now, it doesn't look like Brett is dating anyone. That doesn't mean he isn't, of course. He might just prefer to keep that part of his life more closed off than other parts. The last time he publicly dated someone was in 2022, when his relationship with actress Beth Rylance ended, according to Daily Mirror. In August 2022, the outlet reported that the couple called it quits and that they unfollowed each other on social media.

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Source: Instagram

In 2021, Brett mentioned Beth in his Emmys acceptance speech for best supporting actor in a comedy series. "I was very, very specifically told I'm not allowed to swear, so this speech is going to be f--king short," he said at the time. He added, "Beth, I love you." It was the first time Brett openly shared such an important relationship with fans.

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After that breakup, Brett did not go public, or even Instagram official, with anyone else. He does have habitually good chemistry with many of his TV and movie romantic interests. But that doesn't always equate to a real life relationship. He's not Brad Pitt, a la Mr. & Mrs. Smith, after all.

Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein is dating British comic Beth Rylance https://t.co/GD6myktdEn pic.twitter.com/W5OnZnBlF5 — celebitchy (@celebitchy) September 23, 2021

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Outside of that one public relationship, Brett seems to reserve his private life for, well, private. His Instagram is full of photos and videos of TV shows and movies he appears or stars in. He also gives shoutouts to co-stars from time to time. But you'd be hard-pressed to find many personal selfies that don't have to do with his career.

Jennifer Lopez addressed rumors about dating Brett Goldstein.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett appeared on the TODAY show, per People, to promote Office Romance. But they also addressed rumors from people who have seen alleged chemistry between the pair while on-set. Both Jennifer and Brett spoke of the possibility of them dating now or when they filmed the rom-com.

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Source: Ana Carballosa/Netflix

"There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Jennifer told Savannah Guthrie. She also said that, even though people tend to couple her up with her male co-stars in any given project, that doesn't mean any of those romances are real.