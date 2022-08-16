Nicci Gilbert on Filing a Lawsuit Against 'P-Valley': "I Truly Believe That I Deserve to Be Heard"

It appears that the 52-year-old is not backing down from her lawsuit against P-Valley. In a January 2022 interview with TheJasmineBRAND, Nicci explained the importance of not backing down and duking it out with P-Valley writers and producers in court.

“The reason I decided to go forward … I realized that young women have to not be afraid, creatives have to not be afraid,” Nicci told the outlet. “It’s the court’s decision … but I truly believe that I deserve to be heard.”