Is Paige Mobley Dating Anyone? Details on the ‘Instant Dream Home’ Star’s Love Life

Although Paige doesn’t mind sharing her professional highlights, the 28-year-old Birmingham, Mich. native is far more private about her romantic relationships. Many of the model’s 61,000 followers know she rarely gives any insight into who she’s dating, but she’s given subtle signs throughout the years.

In December 2021, Paige posted several photos of herself posing against in a black turtleneck while in Milan. She captioned the Instagram carousel with “me thru Kaleb's lens,” along with a black heart emoji.