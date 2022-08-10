Will Netflix's 'Instant Dream Home' Return for Season 2?
If you thought that the turnaround time was quick on Extreme Home Makeover: Home Edition, then you may not be prepared for what happens on Instant Dream Home.
On each episode of the Netflix original reality series, which Orange Is the New Black alum Danielle Brooks hosts, a team of renovators secretly transforms a deserving family's home from drab to fab in just 12 hours.
The stakes are high on the series (which is like Queer Eye meets Dream Home Makeover), and the renovations must go smoothly in order to get the families back in their houses as soon as possible. Netflix describes the ambitious series as "part home renovation show and part heist movie," and subscribers are now able to binge-watch the entire debut season.
Once fans get to know the cast and the Season 1 clients, they may be curious about the future of the show. Has Instant Dream Home been renewed for Season 2?
Will Netflix's 'Instant Dream Home' return for Season 2?
As Netflix subscribers make their way through the eight episode first season of Instant Dream Home, they may be wondering if Danielle and her team of expert renovators will ever be back to film more episodes in the future.
Netflix has not publicly confirmed a decision regarding the future of Instant Dream Home. Since the series only launched on the streamer on Aug. 10, it could be several months until the streamer announces a potential renewal or cancelation.
Until Netflix does share news regarding Season 2, a good indicator for the show's overall performance is whether it earns and keeps a spot on the Top 10 list. If Instant Dream Home manages to stay on the Top 10 list in the United States for several days or weeks, then the chances of a renewal could improve.
Who is in the 'Instant Dream Home' cast?
While subscribers likely already know Danielle Brooks from her role as Taystee on OITNB, the rest of the Instant Dream Home personalities are newer to Netflix.
The show's renovation team features interior and exterior design experts, a carpenter, and a special projects leader.
Adair Curtis is the show's resident interior designer, while plant coach Nick Cutsumpas is in charge of making sure the home's curb appeal is up to snuff.
Erik Curtis (no relation to Adair) is the carpenter on the show, so he's often in charge of executing some of the custom projects.
The fourth and final member of the renovation team is Paige Mobley, whose role is to come up with the ideas for the special projects that will make the houses as unique as possible. Before she appeared on the Netflix series, Paige competed on Cycle 23 of America's Next Top Model. She ultimately came in seventh place on the 2016 season.
You can watch Danielle and the "rapid-fire renovators" create one-of-a-kind spaces for deserving (and unsuspecting) homeowners on Instant Dream Home.
Season 1 of Instant Dream Home is available to stream on Netflix now.