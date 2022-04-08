Happy Palm Sunday! Here Are Some Holiday-Oriented Foods to Enjoy

This Palm Sunday tradition comes to you courtesy of the good folks over in England. There, it is a tradition to mix well water with licorice from Spain, resulting in the nation's lesser-used nickname for Palm Sunday: Spanish Sunday.

Per Sacred Wells: A Study in the History, Meaning, and Mythology of Holy Wells by Gary Varner, licorice and well water have been intertwined in England since at least the 1700s in religion, but likely also extend back thousands of years to when wells were first used.