Is the Netflix Original Series 'Sweet Magnolias' Supposed to Be About Christianity?

It's no secret that Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias is one of the platform’s most popular shows. Within days of its May 2020 release, the title had reached the No. 1 spot on the Top 10 in the USA chart, where it stayed for days. In February 2022, Sweet Magnolias instantly reclaimed its top spot on the chart after the release of its sophomore season.

The small-town drama, which is rated TV-14, stars Joanna Garcia, Brooke Elliot, Jamie Lynn Spears as female friends who live in the town of Serenity, S.C.