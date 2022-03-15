Who Are Pam Hupp's Kids? The Convicted Murderer Has a Daughter and Son

It has been alleged that Hupp murdered Betsy in 2011 with the intention of being able to collect Betsy's insurance policy, since she was a beneficiary of the plan. Hupp made sure Betsy’s husband Russ would be the one who ended up getting blamed. But after Russ was eventually exonerated — and the heat was back on Hupp — Hupp was said to have lured a man named Louis Gumpenberger to her home and fatally shot him in 2016; she later trying to convince authorities that Russ had sent him to kidnap her and that she'd been acting in self-defense.

Hupp was convicted for carrying out the 2016 slaying and is currently serving a life sentence in prison. In July 2021, she was charged with Betsy's murder.