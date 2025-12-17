Pamela Anderson and Sylvester Stallone Have a Long-Standing Feud — Here's the Tea Pamela Anderson and Sylvester Stallone have a long-standing feud that all came to light in 'Pamela.' By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 17 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you spent any time at all in the 1980s and 1990s, you almost certainly recognize the names of Sylvester Stallone and Pamela Anderson. They were titans in their own genres, and both became heartthrobs and Hollywood heavyweights, with massive fan bases and booming careers.

Article continues below advertisement

But these two don't sit across the table to share fond memories of yesterday. In fact, the two have a long-standing feud that Pamela has openly spoken about in the past. Why exactly are they feuding? Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a quick explainer for that feud between Sylvester Stallone and Pamela Anderson.

The feud started long before the public knew about it, but it all came to light in a 2023 documentary titled Pamela. In the documentary, the actor detailed how Sylvester once made her an offer he thought she couldn't refuse. She recalled the moment wryly.

Pamela explained, "I remember talking to Sylvester Stallone one time and he offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his no. 1 girl. And I was like, 'Does that mean there’s n. 2? Uh-uh.' He goes, 'That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.' I wanted to really be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that" (excerpts via Cosmopolitan).

Article continues below advertisement

However, Sylvester had a different perspective on the story. In a statement released to People in 2023, Sylvester's lawyer said, "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."

Article continues below advertisement

The Pamela vs. Sylvester feud was reignited in 2025.

Pamela didn't seem overly inclined to duke it out in the public eye, so that might have been that. Until things re-ignited in 2025. During an August 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, Pamela revisited the topic. Andy asked about the famous feud and Sylvester's statement, casting doubt on the veracity.

She explained, "Well, how could you make that up?... You know? I mean, that was pretty specific." Andy joked, "Is there a different car that maybe would've made you think, 'Oh maybe I'll ...'" "No," Pamela said, "Maybe like a Shelby Cobra?" she joked. "No, no." So, despite Sylvester's alleged hope that he could lure her in with a specific car, there's nothing that would convince her to take the no. 2 spot in someone's life.

Article continues below advertisement

And fans seem inclined to believe her. On TikTok, one fan wrote, "Pamela has been through enough, and she has more than enough clout. Why would she need to make up something so random and specific?"