Here's What We Know About Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's Cause of Death

On March 6, 2025, news outlets announced the passing of Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, a beloved mother, grandmother, and all-around ray of sunshine. The 62-year-old passed suddenly, leaving her family reeling in shock.

But what was her cause of death? Here's what we know about how Pamela died, and who she was once famously married to, making her a household name after they worked side by side for over a decade.

Source: MEGA Pamela Bach's mansion, where she was found dead by apparent suicide at age 62

This is what we know about Pamela Bach's cause of death.

On March 6, 2025, TMZ reported that Pamela Bach had been found dead in her Los Angeles-area home. According to the outlet, friends and family had been worried about her after not hearing from her for a while, so they went to her home. There, they found she had died.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on March 5, 2025, the outlet reports that paramedics responded to a call about an unconscious woman in a Los Angeles home. They pronounced her dead at the scene. Her apparent cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

According to TMZ, they are calling her cause of death suicide, although no note was left behind. Pamela's ex-husband told the outlet, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Pamela was once married to a Hollywood heartthrob, David Hasselhoff.

It may or may not surprise you to recognize the name of her ex-husband: David Hasselhoff. David is best known for his roles on Baywatch and The Young and the Restless, but also has fairly decent fan bases among Knight Rider and Spongebob Squarepants viewers.

David and Pamela first tied the knot in 1989 and called it quits 17 years later, in 2006. They reportedly met on the set of Knight Rider, and the rest was history. They worked together side by side for over a decade on Baywatch, where Pamela played cafe owner Kaye Morgan. According to New York Post, she also worked with David on The Young and the Restless, Knight Rider, and more.

The former couple shared two daughters, Taylor (34) and Hayley (32). In 2024, Pamela celebrated the birth of her first granddaughter, London Hasselhoff, from daughter Taylor. One of her last social media posts was an image of her holding London, with the caption, "I Never Knew a LOVE like THIS!! It's Powerful, Pure, Unconditional LOVE I Have Deep in my Soul and Being as I do for my Precious and Perfect GrandDaughter."

Although they were married for a long time, David and Pamela's divorce was contentious and they had an ongoing battle over spousal support as recently as 2017, according to TMZ. Nonetheless, David's statement shows that he is also devastated by Pamela's death. Our thoughts are with Pamela's family, friends, and loved ones at this time.