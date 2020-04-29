Pancake Cereal Is Taking Over TikTok, and It's as Mesmerizing as It Is Delicious

Over the past couple of months, the novel coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed life as we know it. More people than ever are working from home (or collecting unemployment), schools have closed for the rest of the academic year, and social distancing mandates have effectively kept us inside our homes. All of this staying at home has prompted people to find creative ways to entertain themselves — and to spice up their meal routines with the help of TikTok .

Let's take a closer look at this scrumptious-sounding concoction to see if pancake cereal lives up to all the hype.

Yep, you read that correctly. With no morning rush preventing folks from coming up with novel breakfast ideas, the hottest trend right now on TikTok is making — and devouring — "cereal" made from tiny pancakes.

Instead of portioning out regular-sized pancakes, however, TikTok users are creating a bunch of itty-bitty pancakes — either on a skillet or just in a pan on the stove and then putting them in a bowl to eat. Finally, you add butter/fruit/maple syrup in with mini pancakes, and then gobble them up with a spoon. Voila! Pancake cereal.

Apparently, people are mixing up pancake batter and then pouring it into a squeeze bottle. Or they're creating their own squeeze bottles using a regular plastic bottle with a hole cut in the cap. Or they're using plastic bags with a hole cut into a corner. You get the idea; use what supplies you already have around the house.

Now that's out of the way, let's take a look at pancake cereal, the trend taking over TikTok.

For starters, pancake cereal shouldn't be confused with cereal pancakes , which is a recent iHop menu offering. (Although cereal pancakes do look pretty tasty, in our opinion.)

Basically, everyone is making pancake cereal and posting about it on TikTok.

Watching the process of making pancake cereal is oddly mesmerizing — even if it is ridiculously simple. There's just something so satisfying about those tiny blobs of pancake mix transforming into golden brown circles of deliciousness. Oh, not to mention people are combining their pancake cereal adventures with some seriously fitting music. Like "Bored in the House" by Tyga/Curtis Roach. It's the perfect pairing, if you ask us.

Some people are saying that pancake cereal tastes even better than normal-sized pancakes eaten the traditional way. Which seems a bit off, considering it's literally the same mix/cooking process — just miniaturized. But hey, if it makes people feel better to think tiny pancakes are more delicious in order to justify the extra preparation time, then whatever floats their boat.

"I'm not going to lie, this was a lot of work," TikTok user melanie_locke said. "But I love everything miniature. And I think this was so adorable and tastes way better than normal pancakes."