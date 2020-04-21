"Dadosaur" Is the Best Thing to Happen to TikTok Since 'Tiger King'

In another Dadosaur video, one of his daughters is reading a YouTube comment to him about the Dadosaur videos . When she reads the word "Dadosaur," it's like a lightswitch flicks on and he, once again, turns into the dad-turned-dinosaur that millions of TikTok users have come to know and love.

Even with the millions of other TikToks out there which shuffle through your feed each time you get knee-deep in another session of watching them nonstop, chances are, you’ve seen at least one Dadosaur video. But in case you want to watch them all over again, Olive set up an official YouTube channel for the family to continue to upload Dadosaur’s antics. There doesn't seem to be an end in sight and honestly, that’s the best gift of all.