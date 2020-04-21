Nude Photos of TikTok Legend Zarbruh Were Allegedly Leaked Online

Defensive tweets started flooding in, stating that Zarbruh never wanted this to happen, and that Twitter's wishes to get him exposed were extremely inappropriate. A number of body positive comments also came through, defending the TikTok star against the body-shamers of Instagram who were disappointed by Zarbruh's "size."

Obviously, Zarbruh was incredibly embarrassed about getting exposed, and over the fact that the internet was openly discussing his "size," he ended up turning off comments on his videos. The internet star has not formally addressed the matter, but presumably, he wants it all to simply go away. However, he seems like he's doing just fine, and has continued posting videos about his daily life in quarantine.

The whole zarbruh situation is disgusting. First y’all over sexualised tf outta him with the packing jokes and legit set him up for failure. But then y’all have the the AUDACITY to start bullying him abt his dick after it leaked because it wasn’t what y’all were expecting 🤡🤡🤡

y’all were the ones saying troy (zarbruh) is packing and now you’re hating on him and disappointed cause it’s not what you want. y’all are disgusting! respect him! respect his privacy! don’t spread nudes! be nice!

zarbruh literally didn’t deserve it lol. he’s one of the only tik toker’s that i’ve never heard shit abt and is so unproblematic and sweet. they built it up so much that he’s “packing” and now they’re disappointed. respect people and their bodies!!

Exposing people over social media is never acceptable, regardless of how badly the internet desperately wants to see private images of said person.

We're glad to see Zarbruh appears to be doing just fine, but like we said before, releasing images of people against their will is never OK. Hopefully, at some point in the future, the person who exposed Zarbruh will face the justice they deserve.