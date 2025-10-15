What Was the Pankaj Dheer's Cause of Death? His Net Worth, Legacy, and Final Days Pankaj is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer, and son, actor Nikitin Dheer. By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 15 2025, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: X/@TARUNspeakss

For generations of television fans, Pankaj Dheer was more than an actor. He was Karna, the noble warrior from Mahabharat who embodied strength, loyalty, and grace. When news of his passing broke in October 2025, it felt like the end of an era. Social media was filled with tributes, nostalgia, and disbelief as fans remembered the man who brought epic storytelling to life.

His absence from the spotlight in recent years had already sparked concern among viewers, and the confirmation of his death only deepened that curiosity. As people looked back on his remarkable body of work, one question began to echo across headlines and timelines. What was Pankaj Dheer's cause of death?

What was Pankaj Dheer's cause of death?

According to India Today, Pankaj died in Mumbai on Oct. 15, 2025, after a long battle with cancer. Sources close to him reported that the actor had been fighting through cancer, but it had relapsed months prior to his death, and he was "extremely unwell." The outlet also noted he had undergone major surgery due to his cancer, but no further details were given.

He was 68 years old. CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) released an official statement confirming the news to India Today, confirming his death and saying that Panjak was "a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered."

Pankaj first gained national recognition for portraying Karna in B.R. Chopra’s 1988 television epic Mahabharat. His performance became one of the most beloved portrayals in Indian mythological storytelling. He later appeared in popular TV shows such as Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, and Yug, and in hit films including Soldier and Baadshah. His portrayal of these characters made him a household name with fans of Indian television.

What was Pankaj Dheer's net worth at the time of his death?

According to Business Upturn, Pankaj’s estimated net worth was around $180 million at the time of his passing. The figure comes from entertainment sources that factored in his earnings from acting, property investments, and production ventures. He co-owned Vijay Studio in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area, which served as a filming location for numerous television shows and commercials.

This business, along with his steady acting career, helped him build financial stability and a legacy beyond the screen. His son, Nikitin Dheer, known for films like Chennai Express and Shershaah, shared an Instagram Story before his father's death, writing, "Whatever comes, let it come. Whatever stays, let it stay. Whatever goes, let it go."