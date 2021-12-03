'House of Gucci' Shed Light on the Life of Paola Franchi — What's She Doing Now?

According to The Guardian, Paola described her romance with Maurizio saying, “We fell in love immediately. Maurizio used to tell me that we were two halves of the same apple.” Unfortunately, they were never able to make it down the aisle as planned. He ended up fatally shot by a hitman near his office building. His ex-wife, Patrizia, and four other people were charged with the crime. Even though justice was served, Paola still lost the love of her life.