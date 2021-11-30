Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's Wife, Vineeta, Is an Accomplished Scientist and Doctor

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's Wife, Vineeta, Is an Accomplished Scientist and DoctorBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 30 2021, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
After Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he was stepping down from his position, many people wondered who would take his coveted seat — and we finally have our answer. On Nov. 29, 2021, it was announced that Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer, Parag Agrawal, will be at the helm of the social media platform.
Even though Parag has made several strides with the company since his start in 2011, social media users have become interested in learning more about his personal life. Since Parag appears to be partial to privacy, only a few details are known about his family. With that said, who is Parag Agrawal’s wife? Does the pair have children together? Here’s what we know.
Parag’s wife, Vineeta Agrawal, also appears to be an accomplished woman in her own right.
Even though Parag is known for his fantastic abilities in the tech world, Vineeta has also seen her share of accomplishments. According to Vineeta’s LinkedIn page, she currently works as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm that invests in biology and healthcare technology companies.
Vineeta earned a bachelor's degree from Stanford University in biophysics, an MD from Harvard Medical School, and finished up with a Ph.D. in biophysics from Harvard University.
Parag and Vineeta share a 3-year-old son, Ansh.
Although Parag and Vineeta are both passionate about their careers, family is of the utmost importance. According to The Sun, Vineeta and Parag currently live in San Francisco, Calif, with their son Ansh.
Per the Economic Times, Vineeta and Parag welcomed Ansh into the family on Nov. 26, 2018. In a Twitter post, Parag explained that the name Ansh has an Indian origin that means "a part of" or "portion."
"Ansh was born on Thanksgiving. His name means “a part of” — a part of something bigger, a part of our family, a part of our community. I’m so grateful for all the support @vintweeta and I have gotten from our Twitter family over the last many weeks. #oneteam, Parag wrote.
Parag and Vineeta also share various photos of Ansh reading Indian stories centered around culture along with adorable photos of him swagged out in Twitter baby gear.
Parag is excited to take the reins at Twitter.
Although Parag being named the new CEO of Twitter was the last thing many social media users expected, the Indian American tech whiz is excited to step into the role.
On Nov. 29, 2021, Parag shared a screenshot on Twitter of an email exchange between him, Jack, and Twitter employees. In the email, Parag thanks Jack for all of his support during his transition into the role.
"Thank you, Jack, I'm honored and humbled." Parag wrote in the email. "And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us, and for leading the company through really significant challenges. I'm grateful for the trust you've put in me and for your continued partnership."
Parag also made a point to address employees by sharing his excitement and willingness to help the company reach their desired goals.
“Our purpose has never been more important,” Parag wrote in the email. “Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together. … Let’s show the world Twitter’s full potential!”
Congratulations to Parag Argawal on his new role as CEO of Twitter!