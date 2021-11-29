Who Is Jack Dorsey Dating? The Entrepreneur Keeps His Love Life Private

Who Is Jack Dorsey Dating? The Entrepreneur Keeps His Love Life PrivateBy Sara Belcher
Nov. 29 2021, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
Since reclaiming his title of CEO at Twitter in 2015, Jack Dorsey has had a lot of milestones at the site he helped found. In his recent years at the company, he received massive criticism as many conservative figureheads claimed the site was censoring them, leading to many changes to the company's algorithm and filters.
After heading the site for the past six years, Jack recently announced he would be stepping down as CEO. This, of course, has led to increased interest in his personal life, with many wondering if he has a wife or a family to focus on now that he's no longer the CEO of Twitter. Is Jack married?
Is Jack Dorsey married? He was recently linked to model Flora Carter.
Jack has never married, though he has been spotted publicly with various models over the years. Most recently, Page Six reported that he was seen with swimsuit model Flora Carter in Miami in June 2021. While the pair weren't particularly affectionate on the beach, they were clearly together.
Since they were spotted on the beach, Flora and Jack have not stepped out publicly together again, so it's unclear if they're still together.
Jack has previously been linked to 'Sports Illustrated' model Raven Lyn Corneil and Kate Greer.
Before he was spotted with Flora, Jack had a relationship with former Sports Illustrated cover model Raven Lyn Corneil. The two were first linked together in 2018, and not long after that Jack reportedly purchased a house for her in the Hollywood Hills — with a price tag of just under $5 million.
While it seemed to many that the pair had something serious going, by 2019, it seemed as though Jack and Raven were no longer together, as he sold the house he'd bought her.
Before Raven, Jack was linked with on-again, off-again girlfriend and entrepreneur Kate Greer. The Iowa native was known for her popcorn company Cheerie Lane Popcorn, making non-GMO stove-popped popcorn.
The pair were first linked together in 2010 before quickly calling it off — but then again in 2013, Kate reportedly posted a photo with Jack, confirming they were back together.
While it's unclear what exactly led to their split, Kate has since moved on with venture capitalist Peter Fenton. Kate and Peter (who Page Six describes as Jack's "foe") began dating in 2018, months before Jack was first spotted with Raven. The two welcomed her daughter, Eva, in January 2020.
Before Kate, Jack was romantically linked to actress Lily Cole from Snow White and the Huntsman.
What is Jack Dorsey's net worth?
While buying a house for your significant other may seem like a big financial step to make in a relationship, it's almost pocket change for the entrepreneur. According to Forbes, Jack is estimated to be worth $11.8 billion.
Aside from Twitter, Jack is also the founder of Square, Inc., which granted businesses the ability to conduct debit and credit card payments through their mobile devices. Though he's stepping down as CEO of Twitter, Jack will continue to lead Square.