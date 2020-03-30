Parents Share Hilarious Pictures of What It's Like to Quarantine With Kids

"I'm telling you it is not going good." Oh boy. This is going to be a very long lockdown for Ben and his mom if this is how they're feeling after the first day. It's kind of absurd that parents are now expected to teach their kids at home considering they probably have their own jobs and they're not teachers, a profession you usually have to go to grad school to get certified to do.

I don't envy Ben's mom, and I'm sure she's doing the best that she can, but my goodness, let's give parents a break here.