We Are Obsessed With Park Joo-Hyun in 'Extracurricular'

Jisoo, a top student who was abandoned in the ninth grade, works as a security service provider for an illegal prostitution business in order to put himself through school. Of course, none of his classmates, including his crush, Bae Gyuri, knows this.

At the start of the season, Gyuri finds out about Jisoo's double life and steals his business phone, with which he blackmails her. Jisoo eventually figures out that Gyuri is the one with his phone, and Gyuri makes up for the theft by telling the others at school that Jisoo is her boyfriend, in order to stop him from being bullied.

By the end of Episode 2, Gyuri introduces Jisoo to some of her most attractive friends in the hopes that he might recruit them to expand his sex work business and make up for the loss of money that she'd caused earlier.

