So Ji-Sub Is Officially off the Market — Here's What We Know About His Marriage
Congrats are in order for Korean star So Ji-Sub! On April 7, 2020, his label, 51K, confirmed that he and Cho Eun-Jung have officially tied the knot. The news came only a year after the actor confirmed that they were dating, but where did they first meet? And have they shared any details about their wedding? Here's what we know.
Who is Cho Eun-Jung?
She's a former TV presenter and reporter who's best known for her appearances on League of Legends and several SBS entertainment programs. The 26-year-old actually studied dance at Ewha Woman's University, but then decided to switch paths and pursue a career in television.
She worked with her label, Imagine Asia, and started out as a presenter on the game channel OGN in 2014. Then, two years later, she moved on to SBS to work on shows like One Night of Entertainment and Access Showbiz Tonight. Cho was also a reporter on the business show, Midnight TV Entertainment, Hanbam. But in 2018, she ended her contract with Imagine Asia. As of now, she's continuing her education and no longer works in the television industry.
So Ji-Sub and Cho Eun-Jung first met in 2018.
While Cho was still a reporter at SBS, she did an interview with the 42-year-old actor on Access Showbiz Tonight. It was in March of 2018 when she sat down with him and one of his co-stars to talk about their new film, Be With You.
During their interview, Cho asked him to choose between being good-looking, well-mannered, or a skilled actor. He chose skilled acting, but also shared that people didn't consider him “good-looking” when he was starting out. In response, Cho hilariously turned to the camera with a look of utter disbelief.
When did So Ji-Sub and Cho Eun-Jung start dating?
It's no surprise that there was a spark right after that interview. According to So’s agency, they started developing feelings for each other after they did their interview.
In 2019, they said: "They met through a television program last year, and first met socially through friends. They became fond of each other and started dating."
So reportedly shared that he'd met someone special on Instagram, but he was careful to not share too many details. He said: "It is a little hard to say, but I would like to tell you that I have met someone special. We have a good relationship, but there are still a lot things I feel I need to be careful about."
As for Cho, she took the approach of keeping her entire personal life offline. After cutting ties with her agency, she deleted all of her social media pages, including Twitter and Instagram, and hasn't made any public statements about her romance with So.
So Ji-Sub married his girlfriend in April of 2020.
So's agency, 51K, confirmed that the couple registered their marriage, making them husband and wife. However, it sounds like the newlyweds have no intention of sharing the details of their small ceremony.
In a statement, 51K said: "In respect to the couple’s wish to cherish their happiest and most important moment quietly, the wedding ceremony will be held in private with only family members present."
The current coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly influenced their wedding plans, but this hasn't stopped the amazing couple from doing what they can to help.
The agency added: "To contribute a small comfort in this difficult time for everyone, So and Cho have decided to donate 50 million won ($40,800) to Good Neighbors and provide tablet computers and smart devices to children who lack educational support."
