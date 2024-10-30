'The Golden Bachelorette': A Look Inside Pascal Ibgui's Marriage With His Ex-Wife
Pascal Ibgui and his ex-wife, Tracy, divorced in May 2012.
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on The Golden Bachelorette.
Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette is coming to an end, and viewers are eager to see who Joan Vassos ends up with at the end of her journey. Will it be insurance executive Chock Chapple, ER doctor Guy Gansert, or salon owner Pascal Ibgui?
While we wait to find out, let's delve deep into the life of one of the most interesting contestants left: Pascal! He has candidly shared his challenges with vulnerability and openness, so how has that affected his past relationships?
Here's what we know about his ex-wife.
Who is 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui's ex-wife?
Pascal Ibgui's relationships before the show have largely remained private, but it is known that he has an eldest daughter, Natalie, with a woman named Carla. It's unclear if they were ever married.
According to Life & Style, Pascal married his ex-wife, Tracy Ibgui, on August 19, 2001, in Illinois. The couple welcomed two children, Maxim and Sara, before splitting a little over ten years later.
Their divorce was finalized in May 2012, with Tracy, a nurse who is 18 years younger than Pascal, filing on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. The divorce was granted after attempts at reconciliation failed.
They entered into a detailed Marital Settlement Agreement and Joint Parenting Agreement, granting joint legal custody while Tracy retained residential custody of the children. They agreed not to introduce the children to new partners until those relationships were stable and committed for at least six months. Additionally, neither party could have overnight guests of the opposite sex while the children were staying with them, again until reaching that six-month stability.
In terms of assets, Tracy reportedly received the 2010 Mercedes Benz, while Pascal got a Hyundai Tucson and a sentimental French desk and mirror (they were identified as his exclusive property). Their personal belongings, including furniture, clothing, and photo albums, were divided equitably.
Tracy and the two kids were given the marital residence, but she was required to pay Pascal $3,619 monthly for the mortgage costs. The property was then put up for sale, allowing them to live there until it sold.
Meanwhile, Pascal retained three properties, including a combination of apartments and his business, as his sole property. He was ordered to pay Tracy $2,000 per month in alimony and $4,500 in child support, plus additional fees.
In October 2015, an updated order was filed because Maxim had been living with Pascal since June of that same year to attend a school near his father. For that school year, the reality TV personality had temporary primary custody of Maxim.
At the time, Pascal's net income was reportedly $150,000, leading to a reduction in child support to $2,000 per month, totaling $24,000 annually. He also took on responsibility for the kids' health and dental insurance and paid $7,500 toward Tracy's attorney fees.
