"No Fly List, Immediately" — Woman Records Airplane Passenger Cracking Open a Can of Tuna Fish "I'm so sorry this is actually traumatic." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 17 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET

Imagine you're leaning back and closing your eyes, getting ready to nod off after your flight takes off and you're in the air. As you're about to head into slumberland as you float above the clouds you smell something that reminds you of your friend who is housesitting your cat back at home. The smell becomes more and more prominent — you open your eyes and you realize the person sitting beside you has opened a can of tuna fish during your flight.

That's what happened to a TikToker named Ally (@allyjaksen). In their viral video, they recorded a passenger enjoying some tuna, and other users on the application shared in their horror. In follow-up videos, she said that the man also picked at an open scab and also ordered a Bloody Mary, further adding to her disgust.

"Canned tuna on the plane gotta be up there in terms of crimes against humanity," a text overlay in the video reads. Audio of someone cursing as a means of intoning just how displeased they are with the individual's decision to crack open a can of tuna fish while they're on an airplane echoes in the background of the video.

Ally zooms in on the passenger's can of tuna fish in the video as the clip comes to a close. And judging from the comments left in response to the video by several other folks on the popular social media application, there were others who were equally miffed by the passenger's decision to indulge in this particular snack while traveling through the air.

One person wrote in a text overlay of the video: "THIS SHOULD BE A CRIME," while someone else quipped, "No fly list, immediately." Someone else said that they would resort to drastic measures to avoid smelling that while on an airplane.

"I love tuna but you’d catch me on a no fly list for trying to open the window." And it didn't take long for several other folks to share their own nightmare flying experiences involving people with strange eating habits. Like this one passenger who seemed really concerned about their potassium intake.

"I sat next to a lady on a plane once that just kept pulling bananas out of her bag and ate them back to back. 7 bananas. 7," they penned. Another no-no that doesn't involve planes is the unspoken rule of offices and break rooms in general: if there's a microwave, you don't heat up any fish based dish in there.

"This is like heating up fish in the office break room," they wrote. While someone else simply said that they wouldn't be able to keep quiet about such a transgression while aboard their flight.

There were other foods brought onto planes that folks simply just couldn't abide. Like this person who didn't like the smell of sulfur while they were flying through the air. "OK, but I was on a flight once where someone opened a bag of boiled eggs."

A newly peeled open can of wet tuna fish isn't the sort of thing anyone would want to smell while they're on a flight. But there are also other foods for practicality reasons the flying experts at Travel + Leisure advise against eating when you're flying.

The outlet asked flight attendants what folks should avoid eating and drinking when they're in the air and they had some strong opinions about choice items, such as tap water. According to the piece, this includes drinking water and tea while on an airplane.

This is because, according to the publication "the water tanks on planes are notoriously grimy. A 2004 EPA sample of 158 planes found that 13 percent contained coliform, and two had dangerous levels of E. coli."

The magazine also warns against indulging in any foods that are "gas-inducing" and this has to do with the changes in air pressure that occur and can adversely affect our bodies whenever we're going up higher in the sky.

One former plane crew member that the outlet consulted with, Josephine Remo, said: "For this reason, I always avoid eating foods that make my stomach bloated and expand even more. These foods include onion, kale, beans, red meat, lentils, gluten, and broccoli."

And if you're thinking of getting a little schwifty when you're on board an airplane with a cocktail, then you should stay away from a Bloody Mary. That's because the high sodium content inside of tomato juice/mix usually has a lot of sodium. It's that high sodium content that can lead to even further bloating and dehydration while aboard.