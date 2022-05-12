A Passenger With No Flight Experience Saved the Day After Pilot Had a Medical Emergency

Not all heroes wear capes — just ask the passengers aboard the aircraft landed by a “pilot” with no flying experience. On Wednesday, May 11, outlets reported that a nameless traveler stepped up in a dangerous situation and subsequently saved many lives.

After the pilot was found incoherent, a mystery man took control of the plane and safely got its passengers to safety. He did so with the help of air traffic controllers who praised the good Samaritan for his bravery.

Later, audio of the incident surfaced on social media. Here’s how it went down.