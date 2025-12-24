'The Middle' Actor Pat Finn Dies at Age 60 — What Happened? "He was a warrior in every sense of the word." By Niko Mann Published Dec. 24 2025, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @mrpatfinn

Fans of actor Pat Finn were saddened and shocked to hear about his untimely passing. Pat died at the age of 60 on Dec. 22, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Pat had a lengthy acting career, having appeared in several television shows, including Seinfeld, Murphy Brown, That 70s Show, The Middle, and Friends. He also appeared in the films It's Complicated, Dude, Where's My Car?, How High, and I Love You, Beth Cooper. The long-time actor's death has surprised his many fans, and they want to know the cause of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Pat Finn's cause of death?

Pat Finn died after a battle with bladder cancer on Dec. 22, 2025. According to The New York Post, Pat died at approximately 10:30 p.m. He had reportedly gone into remission from the disease, but it later returned and metastasized.

"It is with profound sadness and grief that the Finn family announces the passing of beloved comedic actor Pat Finn," read a statement from the family. "In 2022, Pat battled bladder cancer, went into remission, but the cancer returned and metastasized. He was a warrior in every sense of the word."

Article continues below advertisement

I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after , we can sing together and shake our… pic.twitter.com/pQhobHKbCZ — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) December 24, 2025

His good friend and comedian Jeff Dye shared a picture of Pat in better times with a heartwarming tribute on X on Dec. 23. "I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass," he wrote. "But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you, Pat Finn, and I’ll see [you] again in the after, we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meannes in the used to be. @thatPatFinn."

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Pat Finn's wife?

Pat is survived by his wife, Donna. The couple got married back in 1990, and they proceeded to have three children — Ryan, Cassidy, and Caitlin.

Article continues below advertisement

Pat was born in Evanston, Ill., and went to college at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisc. He played rugby at the school with the late Saturday Night Live star Chris Farley, who also attended the Wisconsin college. The duo even once lived together when they became part of the Second City comedy troupe.

The experienced actor was probably best known for his role as Bill Norwood in The Middle. He starred in 23 episodes between 2011 and 2018. The ABC sitcom about a lower-middle-class family living in a small Indiana town also starred Everybody Loves Raymond actor Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Daniella Bobadilla, Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, Atticus Shafer, and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan.