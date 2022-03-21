'MotorWeek' and 'Goss' Garage' Legend Pat Goss Has Passed Away at 80 Years Old

'MotorWeek' and 'Goss' Garage' Legend Pat Goss Has Passed Away at 80 Years OldBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 21 2022, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Throughout the course of his remarkable run at MotorWeek, legendary mechanic Pat Goss endeared himself to millions of gearheads simply due to the fact that he was as likable and easy to understand. That same ethos translated into his public access television show, Goss' Garage, as well, where Pat doled out helpful automotive tips for decades.
Unfortunately, the mechanical wiz and industry legend has passed away at 80 years old, leaving behind an undeniable legacy in the automotive world. With that being said, what exactly was Pat's cause of death? Keep reading to find out.
What was Pat Goss's cause of death?
Unfortunately, Pat's official cause of death has not been revealed as of the time of writing. What we do know is that the star died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at age 80. In the wake of his passing, MotorWeek shared a statement reflecting on the positive contributions that he made in life.
"We are deeply saddened to report the unexpected passing of our longtime friend and colleague Pat Goss, who appeared on MotorWeek through forty-one seasons, beginning with our very first episode," the show's official page wrote on Twitter.
Pat's death comes just shy of the three-year anniversary of the passing of his wife, Bonnie Goss, who was an integral part of both his work and private lives.
Who exactly was Pat Goss? He impacted the automotive world in more ways than one.
A New York native, Pat's career was built on the notion of making automotive repair knowledge accessible to the average person. A talented mechanic ever since high school, Pat eventually translated that knowledge into the show Goss' Garage on public access television, which premiered in 1981. His later successes with MotorWeek only further solidified his star power in the car world.
Aside from his two most well-known endeavors, Pat also took on some assorted work in print and spoken media. Per Wikipedia, he was featured on Talk Radio 3WT until it went off the air in August 2008, hosted a show on WJFK-FM in Washington D.C., hosted a talk show on TBD TV in Washington D.C., and even contributed to The Washington Post on occasion.
Fans were saddened by the news of Pat's passing.
Pat's impact on the automotive world was so great that it simply can't be quantified now that he's gone. That is exemplified through the reactions that fans have been having on social media to the news of his death.
"Pat Goss has been as much an influence of MotorWeek's success as John Davis. I am stunned to learn of his passing. I usually refer to him as 'Boss Goss,' and he was a boss at car care advice. My condolences go out to all who known and loved Pat Goss," wrote one user on Twitter.
"I’m really saddened by this news. Pat was great on the show. While watching the rerun marathons you all have been doing on YouTube the comments always say nice things about Pat when he’s on-screen. I’ve learned a lot about vehicle maintenance from him," added another fan.
Our thoughts go out to Pat's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.