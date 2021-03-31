Meet 'The Laundry Guy's Cleaning Expert, Patric Richardson: "Laundry Is a Kind of Love Language"

The Discovery Plus series The Laundry Guy follows host Patric Richardson , who helps clients clean irreplaceable pieces and restore them to their former beauty. The episodes feature stained wedding dresses, vintage coats, stuffed animals, and more, all of which undergo a thorough cleanse by Patric himself, and are ultimately mended.

“Clean clothes are a privilege,” Patric said in a press release. “While the methods have changed, some things never will. We wear our lives’ stories — from first dates to wedding days to bundles of baby joy. When it comes to stains and the stories behind them, everything comes out in the wash."

He added: “I always say you do laundry for the people you love. Laundry is a kind of love language. It’s a privilege that I get to wash these things for my clients.” So, just who is Patric, the show's titular Laundry Guy?