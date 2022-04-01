Legendary Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Has Passed Away at 78

Legendary Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Has Passed Away at 78By Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 1 2022, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
French photographer Patrick Demarchelier, best known as the late Princess Diana’s personal photographer, has passed away.
The iconic talent was 78 years old.
Patrick, who is also known for lensing a plethora of images in Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
As the fashion and beauty world is naturally rocked by the news, various celebrities have been sharing touching tributes about Patrick. However, social media users and celebrities are wondering about Patrick Demarchelier’s cause of death. Here’s what we know.
What was Patrick Demarchelier’s cause of death?
Prayers up! According to Page Six, the legendary photographer passed away on the island of St. Barths on March 31, 2022. Unfortunately, Patrick’s cause of death has yet to be revealed to the public.
It appears that Patrick’s family has opted to remain mum on his cause of death until an official autopsy report is completed. However, there is a chance that the family may decide to keep the details under wraps beyond the release of the report.
Page Six shares that Patrick’s death was initially announced on his official Instagram page.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31, 2022, at the age of 78," the post reads. “He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons, Gustaf, Arthur, Victor, and three grandchildren.”
Patrick Demarchelier had achieved a great net worth as one of the world's most revered photographers.
Patrick is leaving behind quite the legacy. The 78-year-old was the first non-British photographer to work with the royal family. He also shot an array of famous faces in the fashion and beauty worlds, thanks to his tenure at various magazine publications. As a result, Patrick's photography work had earned him a net worth of $1.5 million, per VimBuzz.
Patrick worked with high-profile celebrities including Beyoncé, Gisele Bündchen, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Moss. The 78-year-old also lensed various campaigns for luxury fashion houses including Calvin Klein, YSL, Dior, and Louis Vuitton.
Additionally, Patrick was featured on Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model, Sex and the City, and in the documentary Britney: For the Record.
Patrick’s influence in the photography world is unmatched. He was a true visionary who impacted the lives of many and his legacy will continue to live on.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Patrick Demarchelier at this time.