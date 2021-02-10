Reem Amara Is More Than Just Patrick Flueger's Girlfriend

Although she is known as Patrick Flueger's girlfriend, Reem Amara is truly much more than just the Chicago P.D. star's significant other. With his show and career growing bigger than it ever has before, an increased amount of attention has been placed on Patrick's personal life. Beyond that, concrete details of his relationship with Reem remain highly sought after by fans.

With that being said, the question remains: Who exactly is Reem, what has she accomplished so far in life, and what are the true details of her and Patrick's loving union? Here's an analysis of all the known facts about the Palestinian-American budding star.

Aside from a few carefully selected social media posts on both of their respective Instagram accounts, Patrick and Reem have opted to seemingly keep their relationship fairly lowkey.

Although the pair never officially shared a start date to their relationship, social media posts from the two of them would lead fans to believe that their relationship officially began in April 2020. Prior to that, the duo was spotted at the Garden Party of The Art Institute of Chicago in July 2019, but gave no indicators of being an official couple at that time.

With a childhood that transpired across several continents (the U.S., Jordan, Egypt, UAE, and Iraq), per IMDB , Reem has led a life that many double, if not triple, her age could only dream of experiencing.

Reem Amara was cast for a role on 'Chicago P.D.' alongside Patrick, much to his delight.

In 2020, Reem was selected to take on a side role on Chicago P.D. that saw her posing as a head nurse in the hospital that Patrick's character, Adam Ruzek, frequents due to his police duties.

At the time the episode aired, Patrick gushed on Instagram over the notion of working with his girlfriend, writing, "Does anybody know who played the hot nurse on last night's episode of @nbcchicagopd ...I need to know. Cause I’m pretty sure I need to take her out on a date."

Despite Chicago P.D. being her biggest claim to fame to date, Reem has also appeared in other works throughout her acting career. Midland: Drinkin’ Problem in 2017 and Modulation Nowhere in 2019 were two short films that Reem had featuring roles in ahead of her appearance on Chicago P.D., something that she and Patrick clearly hoped would be a breakthrough role for her.

