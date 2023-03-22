'My 600-Lb Life' Participant Patrick Macon Has Been Through a Lot Since His Episode Filmed

There's nothing like tough love to get through to patients on My 600-Lb Life and in the March 22 episode, that's exactly what Dr. Now has for Patrick Macon. He weighs 657 pounds and his weight has become a hindrance in multiple aspects of his life. And, Dr. Now tells him at one point in the episode, if Patrick doesn't take the program seriously, he shouldn't bother making the trip to see him.

Article continues below advertisement

So, where is Patrick Macon from My 600-Lb Life now? For some Season 11 participants, a lot changed after filming. And Patrick's life was already plenty busy before he started on his weight loss journey. Outside of My 600-Lb Life, Patrick has a wife and a daughter. And they're two of the main reasons he seeks a lifestyle change in his episode.

Source: TLC Patrick's wife is a source of support for him on 'My 600-LB Life.'

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Patrick Macon from 'My 600-Lb Life' now?

Since filming My 600-Lb Life, Patrick may still be on his weight loss journey, though he may have also had a setback. According to his wife, Amanda Macon's, Facebook, he was diagnosed with either gallbladder or bile duct cancer. In February 2023, she shared a post with an image about Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Awareness Month and tagged Patrick. She wrote, "You are not alone babe! You have an army behind you! We love you."

According to the American Cancer Society, gallbladder cancer can be treated with surgery or chemotherapy. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, and loss of appetite. For bile duct cancer, the symptoms are similar and the treatment can also include surgery or chemotherapy. If Patrick is living with one of these, then chances are, his weight loss journey isn't his main concern right now.

Article continues below advertisement

But outside of what appears to be Patrick's diagnosis, he and his wife are also celebrating the eighteenth birthday and subsequent impending high school graduation of their daughter. And by all accounts, it seems that the family is closer than ever.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick deals with at least one setback during his episode.

During Patrick's My 600-Lb Life episode, he visits with Dr. Now and learns he gained weight since his last visit. At first, he claims it's because he was sick. But then, Patrick admits he made poor eating choices. To be fair, this is a stage that many participants on the show go through and it's one that many have to get over before they see real progress.

Dr. Now gives Patrick a wake-up call about his weight. See his transformation on #My600LbLife Wednesday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/QYMNyWeHCW — TLC Network (@TLC) March 20, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Does Patrick get surgery on 'My 600-Lb Life'?

Because Patrick has a weight loss setback on My 600-Lb Life, it isn't immediately clear if he has the surgery at the end of the episode. And, as viewers see this season alone, sometimes bariatric surgery just isn't in the cards for the duration of filming. Some participants end up with bariatric surgery after filming. Or, they opt not to do it altogether.