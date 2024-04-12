Home > Television > Reality TV Has Professional Matchmaker Patti Stanger Found Her Own Perfect Match? Over the years, professional matchmaker and reality TV personality Patti Stanger has openly expressed her longing to marry and start a family. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 12 2024, Published 1:35 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In case you missed it, Patti Stanger is returning to the small screen! After leaving her hit Bravo series, The Millionaire Matchmaker, the businesswoman and matchmaking service professional is reclaiming the TV landscape with her very own CW unscripted show, simply titled Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker.

Now, Patti is known for her dedication to helping her matchmaking clients find their soulmates — but what about her own romantic journey? Is Patti Stanger herself married? Read on to find out!

So, is Patti Stanger married?

As of April 2024, Patti Stanger remains unmarried and has yet to walk down the aisle — but that's not to say it won't ever happen for her! In fact, Patti's latest update on her love life dates back to February 2023, when she shared details about her new boyfriend during an episode of the Beyond The Velvet Rope podcast.

She described her boyfriend, David, as a "cute salt and pepper guy" whom she met on Tinder. Admittedly, dating apps emphasize physical appearance, and Patti confessed that David's looks initially caught her eye.

"I went on Tinder, and I saw David. He had this cute little picture of him in Australia — his son lives in Australia — with a kangaroo, feeding a kangaroo," she explained. Patti also disclosed that despite David asking her to be his girlfriend after just three dates, she rejected him because she wanted to take things slow. Nevertheless, they're still together!

Pattie was previously engaged to Andy Freidman, a real-estate executive whom she met through a matchmaker. Sadly, the couple could not agree on a wedding date, and in August 2010, Patti announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) that she and Andy were going their separate ways.

Patti then started dating John Matthews, whom she met and picked on her own show. However, during the Millionaire Matchmaker Reunion, Patti shared that she and John were just friends. She then met David Krause in 2012 through an online dating website, and they were in a pretty serious relationship for three years. In 2015, Patti confirmed via her website that she and David had called it quits.

Does Patti Stanger have kids?

Although she voiced her wish to have children back in 2010, Patti hasn't had any yet. However, there is a chance she might embrace the idea of welcoming a few little ones into her life at some point in the (near) future!

Why did The Millionaire Matchmaker end?

At the same time as her breakup with longtime boyfriend David Krause, Patti faced another blow as her Bravo reality series, The Millionaire Matchmaker, was canceled. She later announced via social media that she had left the network after eight seasons of the show.

