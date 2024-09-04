Gun Rights Activist and YouTuber Paul Harrell Has Died at 58 — "If You're Watching This, I'm Dead"
Fans thought Paul may have been recovering.
One year after giving his fans a devastating health update, and just months after it seemed he may have been recovering, firearm enthusiast and YouTuber Paul Harrell has died at the age of 58.
Fans were devastated to learn of his passing, which was announced on X (formerly Twitter) by his attorney, Tom Grieve.
"I just learned and was given permission to share that Paul has passed," Tom shared. "A true lion of men, a paragon of integrity, the gun dad of the internet, and a role model for us all. May he continue inspire and call us to be better and do more." His announcement was topped off with a fitting "#2ndamendment."
So, what was Paul's cause of death?
What was Paul Harrell's cause of death?
Sadly, Paul's death seems to have been caused by the pancreatic cancer that he was diagnosed with in 2023.
Paul's death, and the reason for it, were confirmed to fans when a video was posted to his YouTube channel titled "I'm Dead." In the video, he explains that he's recording his message in December 2023 and that he has given his manager instructions to publish it upon his passing.
"If you're watching me, I'm dead," he tells fans. "A few months ago, I sat right here on this log and told you I had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and that we caught it early and that we were still going to be here for some time. Well, we did catch it early, but not as early as I had thought, and it has spread faster than I thought it would."
After explaining how his condition worsened in his final months, he ends his video by apologizing to fans: "The final thing I would want to say is, my sincere apologies. I had hoped that I would continue in this format for the next 10 or even 15 years. And even once I was diagnosed, I had hoped I would be here two or three more years, which turned out to only be a few more months. And, my apologies for that. It really makes me feel like I've let everybody down."
Our thoughts are with Paul's family, friends, and fans at this time.